Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 75,399 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

