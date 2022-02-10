Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICVU. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FICVU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,992. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

