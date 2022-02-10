Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,435,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 480,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,743,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

