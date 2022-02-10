Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.39

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 1740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 357,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

