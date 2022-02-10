Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £27,156.96 and a PE ratio of -1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.18.
About Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU)
Featured Stories
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.