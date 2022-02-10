Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report $77.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.70 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $67.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $254.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.77 million to $254.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $351.04 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $369.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 56,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,564,004.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $470,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 70,862 shares valued at $4,792,079. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.