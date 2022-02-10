CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). CareCloud reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareCloud.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.89.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,685. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

