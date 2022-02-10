CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.25

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 26887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

