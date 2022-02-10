CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $117,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.