Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.00

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.00 and traded as low as C$14.95. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 7,010 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$567.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CUP.U)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.