Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.00

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.00 and traded as low as C$14.95. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 7,010 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$567.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CUP.U)
