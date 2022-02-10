Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.78.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.