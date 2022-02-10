Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 683 Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 6.4% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $164,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

CVNA stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.10. 30,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,363. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $130.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

