Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lifted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $205.71. 31,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day moving average of $205.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.98 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

