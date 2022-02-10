Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $297.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.86.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.