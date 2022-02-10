Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $338.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $297.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.11. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

