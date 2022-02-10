Caxton Associates LP Has $1.74 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.14. 595,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,594,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.