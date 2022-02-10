Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.10 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.03. 75,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

