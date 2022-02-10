Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.35 Million in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 50.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 183,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,668,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 30.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.63. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,910. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.80.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.