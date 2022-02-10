Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.35 Million in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 50.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 183,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,668,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 30.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.
Lancaster Colony stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.63. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,910. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.80.
Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.
