Caxton Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $10,554,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DT traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $46.76. 64,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,252. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 172.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

