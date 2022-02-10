Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,943,000. salesforce.com comprises about 2.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.06. 137,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,886,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,121 shares of company stock valued at $40,154,785 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

