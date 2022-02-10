Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 80,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,016,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

