Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
FUN opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $60.20.
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
