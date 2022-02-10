Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15. 23,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 12,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

About Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. Its products include microcurrent therapy and eBalance systems. The company was founded on March 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

