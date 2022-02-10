Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down to $33.34

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.34, but opened at $31.68. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

