Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) were up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 166,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CELU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celularity (CELU)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.