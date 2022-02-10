Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) were up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 166,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CELU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

