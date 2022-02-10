CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

CX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.43.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 3,283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,039,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CEMEX by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 564,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

