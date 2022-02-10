Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Trading Down 7.2%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$18.03 and last traded at C$18.30. Approximately 3,295,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,654,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.73.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.17.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.