Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

NYSE:CNC traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.13. 108,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

