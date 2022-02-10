Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 9.1%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.57. 10,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,248,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after acquiring an additional 110,332 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after buying an additional 72,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

