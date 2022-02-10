Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 9.1%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.57. 10,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,248,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.60.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
