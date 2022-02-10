Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $170.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

