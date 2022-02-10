CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,066. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its position in CF Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.76. 4,032,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,601. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $76.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

