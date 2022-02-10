ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Announces Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. ChampionX updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 129,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,397. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 3.02. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChampionX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of ChampionX worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

