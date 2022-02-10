ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Announces Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. ChampionX updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 129,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,397. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 3.02. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.
ChampionX Company Profile
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
