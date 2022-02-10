ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02. 77,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,508,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,520,000 after acquiring an additional 247,991 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

