ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02. 77,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,508,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CHX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,520,000 after acquiring an additional 247,991 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
