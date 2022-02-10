Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce $6.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.03. Charter Communications posted earnings of $4.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $30.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.59 to $35.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $38.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.05 to $49.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $614.75 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $549.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $619.70 and a 200-day moving average of $696.08. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

