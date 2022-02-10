Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $375,804,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $72,409,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after buying an additional 1,157,502 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.