Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 222,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.