Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 511 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,201,191. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

