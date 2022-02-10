Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after buying an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

