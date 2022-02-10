Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,462,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,491,000 after purchasing an additional 263,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 183,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

