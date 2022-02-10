Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,046 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 299,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,903 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

PAYX stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

