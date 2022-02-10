Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $579.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.45.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

