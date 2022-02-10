Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 149,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.8% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 355,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 38,138 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

