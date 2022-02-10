China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $33.67

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.67, but opened at $34.72. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
