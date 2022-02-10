Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $122.30.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 70,259 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

