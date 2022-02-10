Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $697,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI stock opened at $189.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.65 and a 200-day moving average of $181.29. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.