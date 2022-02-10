Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 250,000 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of EMCORE worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 19.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in EMCORE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMKR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $219.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.29. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EMCORE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

