Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $969,000 Position in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Ross Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 383,003 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROSS stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

