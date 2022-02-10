Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEM. Oak Management Corp raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,205,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,923,000 after purchasing an additional 611,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

