Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) by 22,712.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Marqeta stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

