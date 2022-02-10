Citigroup Inc. Has $836,000 Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79.

Several brokerages have commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

